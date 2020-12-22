Fort Worth

No Injuries Reported After Fire at Homeless Camp in East Fort Worth

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said

A homeless camp is damaged after it caught fire in East Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, units responded to an outside fire behind the Quickway gas station located at 6635 Randol Mill Road shortly before 4 a.m.

Officials said they do not know how the fire started, but many of the residents use generators to keep warm on cold nights.

According to fire officials, between 50 and 60 people typically stay at the homeless camp every night.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire Department
