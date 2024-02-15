Nikki Haley makes campaign stop at Gilley's in Dallas

Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley was in Dallas Thursday, her campaign trying to gain ground on former President Donald Trump.

Somewhere between 300 and 400 people filled a ballroom at Gilley’s in Dallas to hear from the former U.N. Ambassador.

Many were Haley supporters. Some said they were looking for an option other than President Joe Biden or former President Trump.

“It’s the same rhetoric over and over again. They say the same thing but they don’t do anything about it,” said undecided voter Bobby Benavides.

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price introduced Haley, calling her a strong conservative who has the ability to get along with other people.

Haley hit on the national debt, talking about clawbacks she'd enact for unspent COVID-19 dollars.

She talked about better healthcare for veterans and defunding sanctuary cities as a way to tighten border security.

She also spent a long time talking about age. Haley not only called for term limits in Congress but the need for a presidential candidate who isn't 80 years old.

“Don’t you think we need to have mental competency tests for everyone over the age of 75? Now I want to say this. I’m not being disrespectful when I say that. We all know people who are 75 who can run circles around us, and then we know Joe Biden,” said Haley.

“And Trump,” echoed a supporter.

Haley was interrupted several times throughout her speech by protestors, most of whom were supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police removed them but a protest ensued outside of the rally as supporters were leaving.

Haley also briefly addressed her position in the polls.

Instead of harping on those that show she lags, Haley pointed to numbers that suggest a majority of voters are looking for an option other than a repeat of 2020.

Supporters said they’re not dwelling on the numbers.

“I don’t because polls can be swayed any way you want to. You can ask the questions you want. I know it’s a tough state to come in and try to do something different, but I think Nikki Haley will have the power that she needs. Ron DeSantis is already out. We don’t need any more bullies,” said Denise Gobert.