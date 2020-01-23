Grand Prairie

New Grand Prairie Police Chief Sworn in

Daniel Scesney is sworn in as the new chief of the Grand Prairie Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Grand Prairie PD

Daniel Scesney is sworn in as the new chief of the Grand Prairie Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The city of Grand Prairie officially has a new police chief.

Daniel Scesney was sworn in as the chief of the Grand Prairie Police Department with a star pinning ceremony Thursday night.

"I will work every day to try to earn your respect and trust, Scesney told the audience in attendance. "I acknowledge and understand this is a team sport, and I think working together will make this department even better than it is today."

Scesney replaces Steve Dye, who had been serving in a dual role as chief and deputy city manager.

"Chief Dye passed the torch to Chief Scesney with a symbolic star-pinning ceremony, a new tradition at our department signifying the importance of succession planning and developing leaders from within," the department tweeted after the ceremony.

Scesney, 45, is a 19-year veteran of the department and most recently commanded its Special Operations Bureau.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Policedaniel scesney
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us