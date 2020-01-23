New Grand Prairie Police Chief Sworn in

The city of Grand Prairie officially has a new police chief.

Daniel Scesney was sworn in as the chief of the Grand Prairie Police Department with a star pinning ceremony Thursday night.

"I will work every day to try to earn your respect and trust, Scesney told the audience in attendance. "I acknowledge and understand this is a team sport, and I think working together will make this department even better than it is today."

Scesney replaces Steve Dye, who had been serving in a dual role as chief and deputy city manager.

"Chief Dye passed the torch to Chief Scesney with a symbolic star-pinning ceremony, a new tradition at our department signifying the importance of succession planning and developing leaders from within," the department tweeted after the ceremony.

GPPD has a new Chief! @ChiefDye passed the torch to @ChiefScesney with a symbolic star-pinning ceremony, a new tradition at our department. We had a great turnout and can't wait to see what the future holds. #GPPDProud pic.twitter.com/cMnQdd3qFW — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) January 22, 2020

Scesney, 45, is a 19-year veteran of the department and most recently commanded its Special Operations Bureau.