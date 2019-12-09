Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Names 19-Year Veteran Daniel Scesney New Police Chief

By Frank Heinz

Grand Prairie has named Assistant Chief of Police Daniel Scesney the city's next chief of police, effective Jan. 18, 2020.

"It is really an honor today, to say that I have appointed Daniel Scesney, as our new chief of police, in Grand Prairie, Texas," said Tom Hart, city manager.

Scesney replaces Steve Dye, who began serving in a dual role as chief and Grand Prairie Deputy City Manager about 18 months ago and will retire from the police department and move into the deputy city manager role full-time next month.

"I am honored and humbled ... for having been able to wear a Grand Prairie police badge for the last 19 years but now to be able to lead this organization is very difficult to describe. It's an honor and I'm humbled," Scesney said.

Hart said they had three solid internal applicants and that they didn't need to take their search to find Dye's replacement outside.

Scesney is a 19-year veteran of the department and most recently commanded the Grand Prairie Police Department's Special Operations Bureau.

Grand Prairiedaniel scesney
