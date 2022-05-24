Neiman Marcus Could Get $5 Million-Plus in Incentives for Dallas Headquarters

Dallas plans to offer Neiman Marcus up to $5.25 million in incentives if it keeps its corporate headquarters in Dallas.

The luxury retailer is eyeing a move of hundreds of workers to the Cityplace Tower on North Central Expressway just north of downtown. Many of those workers are currently housed at Neiman's landmark store on Main Street.

To obtain millions of dollars in economic grants, Neiman's would need to have a minimum of 1,100 Dallas jobs and "ensure that a minimum of 35% of retained headquarters employees are Dallas residents," according to a resolution Dallas' city council is set to vote on this week. "The proposed project will not occur within the city without an offer of economic development incentives."

Neiman Marcus would also have to create a minimum of 300 new jobs in Dallas by the end of 2026 to gain the full incentives offered.

