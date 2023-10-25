Neiman Marcus' 2023 Christmas Book features 8 one-of-a-kind Fantasy Gifts

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus unveiled their annual Christmas Book on Monday including the always anticipated list of Fantasy Gifts.

The book dates back to 1926 when it was first sent out as a Christmas card to invite customers to shop at the department store for the holidays. However, the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts program only dates back to 1959, when the Marcus brothers made a list of unusual gifts for a press inquiry, according to a press release.

Through the years the retailer has offered a wide variety of spectacular, yet tough to wrap, gifts like submarines, a Chihuly sculpture, hot air balloons, a camel, yourself as a life-size chocolate sculpture, and a mummy (accidentally).

This year's list is no different, with several gifts that are sure to invoke your wildest dreams.

Neiman Marcus 2023 Fantasy Gifts are here

Here are this year's Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts:

Your Wish Come True

In honor of the 100 years of Disney magic and the release of the new musical-comedy WISH, you can see yourself on the screen. With the help of Disney, you can have a once-in-a-lifetime experience of having an animated character of you brought to life in an animated short video created by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Also included, you will get to voice your own character, enjoy a private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, and receive a coveted invitation to a Disney film premiere in Hollywood.

A charitable donation will be made to Make-a-Wish in honor of this gift.

Price: $510,000

Ultimate Olympic Experience in Paris

Ralph Lauren invites you to take part in an unforgettable and immersive experience at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Your stay will include a dinner at Ralph's, Ralph Lauren's restaurant in Paris, signed pieces of the official Ralph Lauren USA apparel, and attendance at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony and two Olympic events. Also, exclusive access to the Team USA House to dine and watch live broadcasts of the games.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Team USA Fund.

Price: $210,000

Yachting Treasure Hunt

Fulfill your sense of adventure with a nine-day voyage through the islands of Indonesia on a yachting treasure hunt with Pelorus Yachting. After landing in Bali, you board a 137-foot Phinisi sailing yacht where you will relax with spa treatments, kayaking, diving, and immerse yourself in local traditions. As you cruise through the islands you will discover clues that take you on hikes through the jungle, caves and waterfalls, scuba diving excursions, and lessons in the art of Mahjong and Pai Gow. The treasure trove you are hunting for is a $150,000 voucher to collect your gold doubloons (your pick of exquisite Neiman Marcus jewelry) and a beach party under the stars.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Pelorus Foundation.

Price: $485,000

Cannes & Carats

Have you ever wanted to walk the red carpet? A four-day trip sponsored by Maison Chopard, the official sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival, includes an invitation to the festival to walk the red carpet and attend a film viewing. You will stay at one of Cannes’ famous five-star palaces and receive a $500,000 voucher to use toward the purchase of a unique piece of Chopard High Jewelry.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Price: $500,000

Cadillac CELESTIQ Carmen

If you like standing out from the pack, the One-of-One Commissioned by Cadillac Carmen CELESTIQ is the gift for you. More than a hand-built vehicle, the Carmen CELESTIQ is captivating, theatrical, and unlike anything on the market today. Cadillac is taking automotive luxury to the next level and letting you have a behind-the-scenes look with a two-day experience in Detroit to see how the vehicle is tailored to the owner's personal taste.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Detroit Opera House.

Price: $975,000

Milan Design & Experience with Nina Magon

Add a refresh to your home with a space specially designed by one of the world’s most in-demand interior designers, Nina Magon. A four-day trip to Milan with allow you to explore inclusive Michelin-star dinners, private museum tours, as well as unprecedented access to furniture design factories and meet-and-greets with CEOs of luxury brands. You will be given a $100,000 voucher to help you furnish your home with Italian-made furniture. Don't forget the lunch at a restaurant along Lake Como and 20 signed copies of Magon's new book, Evoke.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Price: $380,000

Immersive Crystal Experience

Try your hand at blowing your very own crystal with Baccarat. Start your experience at the Baccarat Hotel New York with a trip to the Spa de La Mer, a private shopping appointment at the hotel's 53rd Street Boutique, and a dinner curated by Culinary Director and Michelin-starred Chef Gabriel Kreuther. Then catch a flight to Paris for a private tour of Maison Baccarat and a meal at the Cristal Room. For your last stop on the trip stop in at the Ville de Baccarat - where it all started - for a tour, a meeting with the brand's artisans, and finally get to blow your crystal.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Price: $75,000

Star Performer of the Ballet

Take the spotlight during the American Ballet Theatre's 2024 Summer season in NYC. You will get to observe a pre-performance Company class and rehearse your steps with an ABT dancer for your upcoming debut at the Metropolitan Opera House. Opening night you will receive a pre-show toast and a premier seat to the performance. The following night you will take the stage. Start the evening with a stage tour, then you'll shadow a Principal dancer. Last, you will be taken to ABT’s exceptional costume, hair, and makeup teams to make sure you are performance-ready.

In honor of this gift, Neiman Marcus is making a donation to the America Ballet Theatre.

Price: $195,000

