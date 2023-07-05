Neighbors question whether Houston man found alive after 8 years was really missing

The strange saga of a Houston man reportedly found alive after he disappeared eight years ago continued to unfold Wednesday, with neighbors questioning whether he was indeed missing.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias was 17 years old when he was reported missing in Houston in March 2015, according to the Texas Center for the Missing. Farias, now 25, was found alive last week.

But neighbors say they were confused by the news because they frequently saw and socialized with Farias, who they call “Dolph,” short for Rudolph, over the past several years.

“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter,” neighbor Kisha Ross told ABC 13 in Houston. “That boy has never been missing.”

