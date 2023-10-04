Neighbor accused of shooting, killing workers in another backyard was ‘angry', arrest warrant says

A man wanted for capital murder in a Fort Worth double homicide is now in custody.

According to an arrest warrant, the suspect is accused of shooting several people hired to do backyard work on a neighbor's property.

Three people were hit, one survived, but Roberto Arvisu and Alfonso Perez died from their injuries.

"No matter the situation, I loved him, and he loved me," cried Mariana Arvisu, the daughter of Alberto.

"As soon as I got that phone call, I broke down immediately; my instinct told me something was wrong, and I broke down crying."

Fort Worth Police said on Saturday, Sept. 30, officers responded to the 700 block of House St. around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police called the shooting 'unprovoked,' and an arrest warrant explained what happened.

According to a witness in the arrest warrant, several men were hired to demolish a trailer in the backyard at 700 House St.

Two men were seen in an adjacent backyard when one of the men pulled out a pistol from his pocket and fired multiple times, hitting several people, according to the redacted document provided to NBC 5 by Fort Worth Police.

A co-worker of the victims told police the accused gunman shot multiple times at them and then saw Arvisu and Perez collapse. They died from their injuries, but a third person survived.

The suspect, 45-year-old Juan Gallardo, was reportedly "angry with the men working in the backyard," on the property next to his, according to the arrest warrant. A witness stated Gallardo ran into his house after the shooting.

"It makes me feel angry, but a part then a part of me I can’t have that anger, because I know God is with us and no matter the situation, God takes care of everything," said Mariana about her father being shot while working.

Investigators believed Gallardo was in the process of fleeing to Mexico, but on Monday, he was captured in Bexar County. Law enforcement has not released the details on how or specifically where he was caught.

"Part of us feel like it's justice for us, but in reality, we can't get my dad back. We just have to be strong," said Arvisu's daughter.

She said her father was very outgoing and loved people, family, sports, cooking, and his grandson.

"He was able to see my son one last time last week, so I thank God for that," cried Mariana, who set up a GoFundMe account for the family to help pay for funeral costs.

The family of Alfonso Perez said they were not ready to speak but described the father of three as someone who always had a smile on his face and was hard-working.