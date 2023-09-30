Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Fort Worth left two people dead and another person injured Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call after 3:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of House Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two other victims were rushed to a local hospital. FWPD says another victim died at the hospital, and the other victim was treated for their injuries before being released.

Fort Worth Police have not released any details at this time regarding a suspect in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.