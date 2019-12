Nebraska Furniture Mart is getting ready to rebrand its massive Texas store as NFM and introduce a new logo.

Sometime around April, a new exterior sign will go up on the store that opened almost five years ago in The Colony. The home furnishings, appliance, electronics and flooring store redefined big box retailing with its 560,000-square-foot, two-level, glass-front building on Highway 121.

Click here to read more on this from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.