Natural Gas Fire in Mansfield Forces Evacuations; Highways Closed

A large fire erupted in Mansfield early Wednesday after a vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline, briefly forcing residents of nearby homes to evacuate, fire officials say.
The Mansfield Fire Department said it happened at about 1 a.m. at an Exxon service station located at the intersection of Texas 360 and U.S. 287.
Flames could be seen shooting into the air, making the fire visible from miles away.
The fire appeared to be extinguished shortly after 3:30 a.m.
One person was flown by air ambulance to Parkland Hospital for burn injuries, said Jeff Smith, Mansfield Assistant Fire Chief.
Evacuations were ordered for people living within a 1-mile radius of the incident, fire officials said. Evacuees were told to gather at Annette Perry Elementary School located at 1261 South Main Street in Mansfield. By 4 a.m., residents who evacuated were allowed to return home.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 287 are closed at Highway 360.
NBC 5 has crews at the scene gathering more information.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.