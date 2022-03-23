Mansfield

Natural Gas Fire in Mansfield Forces Evacuations; Highways Closed

People within a 1-mile radius of the fire were told to evacuate

A large fire erupted in Mansfield early Wednesday after a vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline, briefly forcing residents of nearby homes to evacuate, fire officials say.

The Mansfield Fire Department said it happened at about 1 a.m. at an Exxon service station located at the intersection of Texas 360 and U.S. 287.

Flames could be seen shooting into the air, making the fire visible from miles away.

The fire appeared to be extinguished shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

One person was flown by air ambulance to Parkland Hospital for burn injuries, said Jeff Smith, Mansfield Assistant Fire Chief.

Evacuations were ordered for people living within a 1-mile radius of the incident, fire officials said. Evacuees were told to gather at Annette Perry Elementary School located at 1261 South Main Street in Mansfield. By 4 a.m., residents who evacuated were allowed to return home.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 287 are closed at Highway 360.

NBC 5 has crews at the scene gathering more information.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Mansfieldnatural gas fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us