National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Frisco during Thursday's storm

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Frisco, around UNT Frisco, touched down briefly Thursday evening.

The NWS posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the damage survey team was in the area of Frisco Friday and found evidence of a brief EF-0 tornado.

Our damage survey team found evidence of a brief, EF-0 tornado in Frisco, around UNT Frisco, with last night's storm. Maximum winds were 85 mph, the total path was less than a quarter mile, and thankfully only minor damage was observed. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/vCI2Rg7sYJ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 15, 2024

Maximum winds were 85 mph with the total path less than a quarter mile and only minor damage was observed, according to the NWS.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Storms moved through North Texas Thursday afternoon and evening with many residents reporting hail.