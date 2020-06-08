Multiple Injuries After 3-Vehicle Crash in Northwest Fort Worth

Several people were hurt in a crash involving an 18-wheeler early Monday morning in Northwest Fort Worth, police say.

It happened at about 1:45 a.m. along U.S. 287 near Blue Mound Road. The collision was between a sedan, an SUV and an 18-wheeler, police said.

Two adults in the SUV and a third in the sedan were hospitalized, though police at the scene did not describe the severity of their injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. All lanes of U.S. 287 were closed for some time as authorities investigated.