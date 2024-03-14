Multi-vehicle accident shuts down southbound Highway 161 in Irving, 3 injured

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that has shut down southbound lanes of State Highway 161 at Walnut Hill in Irving.

A major multi-vehicle accident caused the shutdown Thursday afternoon during rush hour traffic causing significant traffic delays.

An 18-wheeler and 4 vehicles were involved in the accident.

Three people were transported to hospitals with injuries, according to Irving Police.

Police are asking the public to avoid using the southbound service road to clear paths for emergency responders.

Irving officials expect the highway to be shut down for several hours until the accident area is cleared.