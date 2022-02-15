Motorcycle Rider Killed in Parker County Chase That Tops 130mph

A motorcycle rider died early Tuesday morning trying to elude a Parker County deputy attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was looking for speeders along Farm-to-Market Road 920 at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when a man on a blue and white 2004 Suzuki motorcycle passed by going more than 100 mph.

After the deputy caught up to the rider, he turned around on the 6300 block of 920 and began riding southbound.

The sheriff's office said the rider then hit speeds that were estimated to be between 130 and 140 mph.

The motorcycle rider turned north onto Johnson Bend Road and, as the deputy neared the turn, he spotted the crashed blue and white motorcycle.

According to the sheriff's office, the rider struck a telephone pole and was thrown from his bike. The rider, identified Tuesday afternoon by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 45-year-old Jason Estes, of Weatherford, was killed at the scene.

Estes, according to information from the sheriff's office and the medical examiner, lived about a mile from the crash site.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the crash investigation.