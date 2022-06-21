A driver is under arrest and facing multiple charges after a fatal crash that killed a motorcycle rider Monday afternoon, police say.

Hurst Police said they were called to a crash at about 12:40 p.m. Monday along North Loop 820 near Pipeline Road involving a truck and motorcycle.

Responding officers reported the motorcycle rider had been killed in the crash and that several others had been injured. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.

Police said one person has been arrested and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. That person's name was not released by the police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and further details have not yet been released.