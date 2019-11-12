Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for 60 Pounds of Marijuana at Love Field

love-field-pot-arrest
NBC 5 News

A mother-daughter duo was arrested at Dallas Love Field after police say they found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in their luggage.

41-year-old Bridget Wilkins and 22-year-old Victoria Wilkins of Los Angeles each face a felony possession charge.

A drug detection dog sniffed out the bags as they were unloaded from the flight on Thursday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

According to an affidavit, the drugs were vacuum-sealed and wrapped in clothing.

The two have since bonded out of jail.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us