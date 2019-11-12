Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for 60 Pounds of Marijuana at Love Field

A mother-daughter duo was arrested at Dallas Love Field after police say they found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in their luggage.
41-year-old Bridget Wilkins and 22-year-old Victoria Wilkins of Los Angeles each face a felony possession charge.
A drug detection dog sniffed out the bags as they were unloaded from the flight on Thursday.
According to an affidavit, the drugs were vacuum-sealed and wrapped in clothing.
The two have since bonded out of jail.