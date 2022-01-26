north texas food bank

Mobile Food Pantry Coming to UNT Dallas Friday

By Matt Jackson

NTFB/UNT Dallas

UNT Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank have partnered up to bring a mobile food pantry to campus this Friday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The free, drive-thru service will be available to all community members in need of food support.

Participants will be asked to complete a simple intake form while remaining inside their cars and UNT Dallas volunteers will load a box of food into the trunk and securely close it.

UNT Dallas mobile food pantry events are held the third Friday of each month from 9 a.m. till noon (or till food runs out).

