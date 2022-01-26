Mobile Food Pantry Coming to UNT Dallas Friday

UNT Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank have partnered up to bring a mobile food pantry to campus this Friday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The free, drive-thru service will be available to all community members in need of food support.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Participants will be asked to complete a simple intake form while remaining inside their cars and UNT Dallas volunteers will load a box of food into the trunk and securely close it.

UNT Dallas mobile food pantry events are held the third Friday of each month from 9 a.m. till noon (or till food runs out).