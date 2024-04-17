Vigil planned for Missy Bevers to mark 8 years since her murder

Thursday will mark eight years since Missy Bevers was murdered in Midlothian.

The wife and mother of three were bludgeoned to death inside a church before she was supposed to teach a workout class.

The case remains unsolved, and to mark Thursday's somber anniversary, a candlelight vigil is planned in her memory.

Bevers was a fitness instructor scheduled to lead a workout class at Creekside Church in Midlothian. When she arrived at about 4:30 a.m. to prepare, police said someone wearing tactical-like clothing was inside.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“You see them walking around. You know that they're the ones that did it but yet they're still somewhere out there roaming free, and it bothers people. It makes them nervous. It makes them scared,” said Renae Rodden.



Rodden used to work with Bevers and now co-hosts a podcast about the case.

Whether the murder was random or targeted and whether the suspect is a man or woman is still debated in the case that remains unsolved and unsettling.

“She was a mom. We're moms. She was a friend, you know, I mean, it could be anybody. I just feel like she can't speak for herself, so we want to speak for her until this case is solved. Keep her voice out there,” said Rodden.

Rodden says she wants to keep Bevers’ memory alive around Midlothian.

She’s helped with a memorial brick bearing Bevers’ name and planted a tree in her honor at Kimmel Park, where a candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday night.

“Our main focus is just to keep it alive until it's solved and we do want somebody to come forward and we're hoping that somebody will get the courage to do just that,” said Rodden.

The vigil for Bevers will be at Kimmel Park on North First Street in Midlothian on Thursday at 7 p.m.