Little Elm Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe Saturday evening.

The boy, who is a juvenile and whose name has been removed from this story, was reported missing after being last seen Friday night at about 7 p.m. leaving the basketball court at Providence Elementary School along 1000 Farm-to-Market Road 2931.

Little Elm Police said at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that the boy had been found and was safe. No further information was provided.

An AMBER Alert was not issued.