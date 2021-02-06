Missing Arlington Man Found Dead in Culvert in Euless

A 22-year-old Arlington man reported missing Tuesday was found dead in a culvert in Euless two days later, Arlington police say.

One of Younis Hussain Alhassinyani's parents reported him missing from his home in the 900 block of Pinion Drive. The parent said they were concerned after he did not respond to phone calls and texts, according to Arlington police.

On Thursday, Texas Department of Transportation employees found Alhassinyani's body in a culvert near a creek by the State Highway 360 service road, near Harwood Road, in Euless, police said.

The body was positively identified as Alhassinyani on Friday, police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled Alhassinyani's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the neck.

Foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating whether Alhassinyani was placed in the culvert after he was killed, police said.

Anyone with information about Alhassinyani's death may call Arlington police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.