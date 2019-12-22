missing person

Missing 19-Year-Old’s Vehicle Found Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances,’ Arlington Police Say

Evan Deshaun Lacey's vehicle was found Saturday in Fort Worth

By Claire Cardona

Evan Lacey was reported missing Thursday, two days after his family says he left their home in Arlington to go to work in Grand Prairie.
Arlington Police Department

Evan Lacey was reported missing Thursday, two days after his family says he left their home in Arlington to go to work in Grand Prairie.

Arlington and Fort Worth police are searching for a man whose vehicle was found Saturday under circumstances police say are suspicious.

Evan Deshaun Lacey’s family last saw him around 7 a.m. Tuesday when the 19-year-old was leaving their home in Arlington to go to work in Grand Prairie, police said. 

They reported him missing about 9 a.m.Thursday.

On Saturday, Lacey’s vehicle — a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum — was found under “suspicious circumstances” in the 4900 block of South Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth, police said. 

When the initial report was taken, there was no evidence that Lacey was in danger, Arlington police said. 

Arlington and Fort Worth police are working together to determine if a crime has occurred. 

Lacey is described as a 6-foot black man who weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Lacey’s whereabouts may call 911 or call the Arlington or Fort Worth police departments. Diane Brown, the lead investigator with the Arlington Police Department, may be reached by calling 817-459-5316. 

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

