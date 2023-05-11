Minute of Silence Planned for Friday to Honor Allen Victims

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council hopes people will join them in observing one minute of silence on Friday to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Eight people were killed Saturday, May 7, when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at the outdoor mall. Among those killed were three children and five adults. Five of the victims came from two North Texas families. Seven other people were injured in the attack.

"Gun violence has become a public health crisis in our country," said Stephen Love, president/CEO of DFWHC. "We need to work together collaboratively to stop these tragic and horrifying incidents. We offer our condolences to the victims and their family members. We ask for a speedy recovery of those injured. We also thank our first responders for their dedication in serving North Texas."

The one-minute of silence will begin at noon on Friday, May 12.

The council said this week is also National Nurses and Hospital Week and that they were asking their member hospitals and community members to join in the moment of silence.

"The gesture will be an opportunity for North Texans to reflect on the loss of life over the past year from gun violence," the DFWHC said in a statement. "The one-minute time frame on May 12 will be an opportunity to create awareness of the increase in gun violence in our community. We would like everyone to consider what they can do personally to reduce this trend. What can we do to stop this public health crisis?'"