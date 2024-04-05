Metamorphosis Dallas Chamber Orchestra concert features guest cellist Steven Isserlis

Texas Cellos started during the pandemic as a way for serious cello students to connect and play.

"When pretty much everyone else was doing nothing, on Sunday mornings we would get together," Texas Cellos Creative Director Joseph Kuipers said. "The atmosphere there was like, I don't know how to describe it. It was like an underground little gang. We were doing something that no one else was doing and we were part of something. It was pretty cool!"

Since then, Texas Cellos started a new group called Metamorphosis Dallas Chamber Orchestra. On Wednesday, April 10 they will perform at the Winspear Opera House with guest cellist, Steven Isserlis.

"He's one of the all-time greats of cello and one of the greatest musicians to live," Kuipers said. "In fact, the first time I think I felt goosebumps in a concert would have been Steven Isserlis playing with Minnesota Orchestra when I was like 11."

Metamorphosis will play without a conductor, but not without a purpose.

"We're looking for any way to basically grow the ecosystem of cello and music," Kuipers said. "Music is a way to get together, to allow people to get to know other people."

The GALA 2024 concert at Winspear will help provide scholarships to Texas Cellos students. Texas Cellos has expanded its programming to include a summer institute. About 70% of the students are on scholarships.

"To open the doors for genuine people in need who have talent, who are serious, who are focused," Kuipers said. "That's what we're trying to do."

Kuipers encourages all music students to go to the concert, saying there will be a moment to recognize them.

For tickets to the April 10 performance at the Winspear Opera House click here. Use promo code CELLOS15 to get $15 tickets.