The city of Mesquite said it would "aggressively address" illegal fireworks use on July Fourth with escalated enforcement during Independence Day weekend.

In a press release Thursday, the city also said celebratory gunfire and driving while intoxicated would be enforced with the deployment of police and fire staff in neighborhoods.

"Our message to those in Mesquite with fireworks is that our deployment teams will be out in the community, and we will seize your illegal fireworks and issue you a citation," city manager Cliff Keheley said in the press release. "For those who choose to participate in celebratory gunfire or drive while intoxicated, we will arrest you."

Mesquite Fire Department and members of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will do "door-to-door contact" at locations reported shooting fireworks in the past year, the city said.

The city did not specify which neighborhoods or the amount of police and fire staff expected to be deployed during Independence Day weekend.

Any Mesquite citizens can report illegal fireworks activity by calling 972-204-4888.