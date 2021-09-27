Mesquite Police Picks 27-Year Veteran as New Chief

A 27-year veteran of the department has been selected as the next chief of the Mesquite Police Department.

Assistant Police Chief David Gill was announced the city's top choice for the top cop on Monday. Gill, who is currently serving as assistant chief to interim Chief David Faaborg, is expected to be sworn in on Oct. 18.

In nearly three decades with the department, Gill has earned 34 department honors including three Life-Saving Awards and two Certificates of Merit. He started as an officer in January 1994 and later served command level positions including leadership of the department's Tactical Division and served as a Field Training Officer.

"David Gill has proven himself as a great leader in the department and is highly respected by the officers and civilian staff. His experience with the department will be a tremendous benefit to the city as the department continues to meet the challenges of our growing community," said City Manager Cliff Keheley, in a statement.

Gill earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University, a member of the Texas Tech University System, graduating as a Distinguished Honors Graduate for the Criminal Justice College. In December 2021, he will complete his Master of Science in Law Enforcement Management and Leadership from Sam Houston State University.

"I am truly humbled to be selected as the Chief of Police for the City of Mesquite. I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve this community in my new role," Gill said in a statement. "I want to thank the community, City leadership, and employees for their confidence in me and support for the last 27 years, but especially through the selection process. The Mesquite Police Department is staffed by the finest employees I have ever worked with, and to be selected to lead them in service to our community is an incredible honor. I look forward to working with the community to solve problems and ensure Mesquite remains a great place to live, play, and work."

Once Gill is sworn in, interim Chief Faaborg will return to his role as Assistant Police Chief.