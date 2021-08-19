Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD Reissues Mask Mandate for Students and Staff

Students, faculty, and staff will be once again required to wear masks after Travis County blocks Gov. Abbott's mask mandate

NBC 5 News

In response to the legal battle over recent mask mandates, Mesquite ISD announced they're reissuing its mask mandate and following the Travis County court ruling to block Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition of masks in schools.

Starting Tuesday, August 17 Mesquite ISD said masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors in all schools and facilities.

Although this isn't the first time for the school district to change its ruling, Mesquite ISD says their decision to crack down on safety measures is solely to protect their students and staff.

"Very likely, this highly politicized issue will continue to evolve, but Mesquite ISD will not engage in politics during this process," said Mesquite ISD. "Our goal is to educate our students in a safe manner while following the law in consultation with our attorney," said Mesquite ISD. "We understand this situation is frustrating for students, parents, and staff members. It is frustrating for district leadership, as well.

To further accommodate those adjusting to the sudden change, MISD will provide masks to protect those entering their buildings.

"We ask for your continued flexibility and patience as we navigate this challenging environment."

To learn more about the mask mandate, visit the Mesquite ISD website.

