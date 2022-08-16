Mesquite 2022-23 Budget Includes Five Cent Tax Reduction

The City of Mesquite is receiving a five-cent tax rate reduction after it was approved in the 2022-23 Budget meeting on Monday. The tax rate for Mesquite now stands at 0.65814.

Officials say the new budget reflects changes citizens hope to see like improved public safety, street repairs, and an overall vibrant economy.

"We are able to do this while setting a tax rate that is competitive with other cities in the area," said Daniel Aleman Jr. "We are a growing city and an aging city many needs. This budget will help us move forward in a number of areas."

The $306.7 million budget accounts for:

A 3% salary increase for all employees and additional funding for market adjustments for competitive pay.

Nine additional firefighter positions for a future station.

Two additional police officers including an additional School Resource Officer for Horn High School.

A bilingual communications position.

Additional staffing for Economic Development, Municipal Court, Public Safety Dispatch, Solid Waste, Parks Maintenance, and Code Enforcement.

Additional funding for roadways, parks, and public safety projects to accelerate the timeline for several much-needed projects.

Visit The City of Mesquite website to find more information about the budget and city finances.