Saturday is your chance to meet back-to-back Super Bowl champion, Von Miller.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Los Angeles Rams star returns home to host the fifth annual "Von Miller Day."

The event will last goes from noon to 5 p.m. at Zeiger park in DeSoto.

More than a thousand people are expected to show up.

There will be lots of food, live entertainment, games, bounce houses, and a photo station.

The event is free, but you have to register online beforehand.