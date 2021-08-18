covid-19 vaccine

MedStar Reports 122% Spike in COVID-19 Patients Since June

One of the ways the EMS company is helping Tarrant residents get vaccinated is by doing at-home vaccinations for those who are home-bound

MedStar on Wednesday reported a 122% increase in patients suffering COVID-19-related illnesses since the beginning of the summer.

Their COVID-19 screening for patients marked 49.4 people a day with possible COVID symptoms in June. The number sits at 109.7 people, a MedStar spokesman said Wednesday morning.

Another revelation shows that the amount of hospital beds being utilized for COVID-19 related causes is higher than last summer. Centers of Disease Control data shows that 97% of these hospital patients treated for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

To help control the spread of COVID-19, MedStar is teaming up with local community faith-based groups and organizations. Their goal is to get people vaccinated and are offering at-home vaccines for those who are home-bound in Tarrant County.

MedStar is continuing to team up with the community, to further help get North Texans vaccinated, they are offering businesses to team up and host vaccination clinics. Any business looking to host a vaccination clinic can find more information online.

Vaccines are at no cost and are available in both Moderna and Pfizer. You can register for a vaccine clinic here, or an at-home request here.

