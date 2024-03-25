Monday is National Medal of Honor Day and marks one year until the National Medal of Honor Museum opens in Arlington.

The life and legacy of local Medal of Honor recipient Col. Neal Kearby was celebrated 80 years after he flew his final mission in World War II.

Kearby was a graduate of Arlington High School and the University of Texas at Arlington and became one of the most decorated fighter pilots in the war.

In 2010, the city unveiled a memorial statue and a Texas state historical marker in his honor outside City Hall.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"As mayor, I could not be more proud of what our community does to honor and respect the men and women who have served this great nation," said Jim Ross, Arlington mayor. "We are the most veteran-friendly city in America. We will continue to grow on that path!"

On March 25, 2025, the city will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum located near Choctaw Stadium and Globe Life Field.