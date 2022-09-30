Tarrant County

Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth

Nonprofit says they're in desperate need of volunteers in Fort Worth's Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven areas

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals.

Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth's Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.

They're asking anyone that lives in those neighborhoods, or nearby, to apply as a volunteer.

“Volunteers are the backbone of what we do,” said Carla Jutson, President & CEO. “Not only do they deliver nutritious meals and friendly smiles, but they also provide daily safety checks, ensuring that our clients are safe in this heat. Their service is more important now than ever!”

Meals On Wheels said volunteering takes just one hour, one day a week, Monday through Friday. They have open routes throughout Tarrant County, however, they said their greatest need is in East Fort Worth.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer in Tarrant County, please visit mealsonwheels.org or call 817-258-6428.

