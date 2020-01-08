Meals on Wheels in Need of More Than 70 Volunteers

Meals on Wheels serving Tarrant County is in need of more than 70 volunteers to help care for people along 42 of the organization's routes.

The group says the need for new volunteers is at an all-time high. They also need volunteers to help start six new routes.

Each volunteer delivers between 12 and 14 meals in their area and delivery takes approximately one hour, Meals on Wheels said.

Besides delivering meals, the group provides much-needed support and safety checks for people who have a hard time getting out of the house.

Go here if you're interested in volunteering.