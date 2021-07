McKinney residents have a new way to beat the heat as Old Settlers Aquatic Center reopens Thursday, July 1 after the pool received needed repairs from Winter Storm Uri.

Though many cities have experienced lifeguard shortages in recent months, McKinney's pools are fully staffed and operating under normal hours.

Old Settlers Aquatic Center

1101 E. Louisiana St.

McKinney, TX 75069

Hours

Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.