McKinney Residents Reminded to Properly Dispose of Christmas Trees After Fire Damages Home

The City of McKinney is reminding residents to properly dispose of their Christmas trees after a fire damaged a McKinney home on Saturday.

According to the McKinney Fire Department, officials responded to a call about a structure fire in the 4400 block of Rancho Del Norte Trail.

Officials said firefighters arrived to find that a Christmas tree had been placed into a home fireplace.

Only the top of the tree was in the fire, so the flames traveled down the tree and out of the fireplace, officials said.

According to the McKinney Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished after firefighters arrived.

The damage was limited to the area right around the fireplace, and one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene, officials said.

The McKinney Fire Department said residents may visit www.mckinneytexas.org/recycle to learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees.

Additional safety information is available at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.