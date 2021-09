McKinney police are asking for help finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Police said Christian Smith was wearing a black “Among Us” T-shirt with characters on the front, light blue jeans, black Jordan’s, a grey hoodie, and a red Tommy Hilfiger backpack.

He was last seen Wednesday after school in the area of McKinney Ranch and Silverado, police said.

Police ask that anyone who sees the child please call 911.