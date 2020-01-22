McKinney

McKinney City Councilman Challenges Recall Election in Court

La'Shadion Shemwell is attempting to stop the city of McKinney from holding a recall election

By Hannah Jones

La'Shadion Shemwell, file photo.
NBC 5 News

McKinney city councilman La'Shadion Shemwell is trying to stop a city-wide recall election in federal court.

Earlier this month, the city secretary declared that a petition to remove Shemwell met the legal requirements to move forward. Shemwell's opponents collected enough signatures to get a recall vote on the May ballot.

Shemwell's attorney, Shayan Elahi, filed paperwork for a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, arguing that the conditions of the recall election are unfair.

Though Shemwell represents District 1, the recall vote will be open to all McKinney voters. Elahi says only residents in District 1 should be able to vote on whether or not to recall Shemwell.

The recall election is set for May 2, 2020.

