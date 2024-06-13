Dallas Mavericks

Some Mavericks fans feeling sick and mad over third loss in the NBA Finals

Mavs fell to the Celtics Wednesday night to make the series 0-3

By Vince Sims

NBC Universal, Inc.

A barbershop is where no topic is brushed off.

“They cheated us last night,” customer Filmore Downs said while sitting in a barber’s chair. “Luka fouled out. We all know that last foul was not foul.”

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

At Graham's Barber College in Fair Park, there were strong emotions about the Dallas Mavericks' loss.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little mad,” barber Jeremiah Allen said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I feel sick,” Downs said. “It’s sickening. It hurts. It’s like being sold a dream.”

They also have ideas on where the problems could be.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Mavericks 42 mins ago

Slovenian sports broadcaster visits Dallas working and cheering on Luka Doncic

voting 1 hour ago

Secretary of State issues emergency guidance to protect ballot secrecy

“The problem is can Jason Kidd coach us through it?” Allen questioned. “Can he coach us through it? We’ve been struggling.”

“First quarter and second quarter we come out up,” Downs said. “We are on fire. We can’t be stopped.  Halftime come back and I don’t know who we got. We got high school JV team.”

Downs cut straight to the point with this pep talk for the team.

“We’re the Dallas Mavericks,” Downs said. “We’ve done this before. We can do it again. The whole city is behind you. The whole city.”

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us