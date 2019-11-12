Martin Sheen Visits Fort Worth’s Joe T. Garcia’s

Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Martin Sheen stopped by Fort Worth landmark Joe T. Garcia's Monday night.

The 79-year-old actor is playing Doc Hall in the big screen adaptation of the book "12 Mighty Orphans" by Jim Dent, which is filming in Fort Worth, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Sheen is joined in the cast by Oscar winner Robert Duvall, who plays Mason Hawk, and Dallas native Luke Wilson, who plays head coach Rusty Russell, according to IMDb.

The true story, set in the 1930s, follows a football team of orphans, who Russell led to the state championship game against Highland Park.

