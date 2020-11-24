Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center to Distribute Winter Apparel to Kids in Need

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season.

The annual Winter Warm-Up is a community-based effort to provide new coats, hats, and gloves to kids in need.

According to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, the center is also providing free family food baskets this year.

In order to pick up winter items, parents must register via Eventbrite by Monday, Nov. 30.

Children must be ages 17 and younger, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center said.

Parents must provide a valid ID to pick up items. If the parents are in a shelter, they must provide a shelter letter.

Distribution will take place in a drive-thru format on two separate days at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, located at 2922 MLK Boulevard in Dallas.

Families with last names beginning in A through L will pick up items on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Families with last names beginning in M through Z will pick up items on Friday, Dec. 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.