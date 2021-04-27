Market Street Donates More Than 4,000 Pounds of Apples to Minnie's Food Pantry

Market Street is donating 4,200 pounds of apples to Minnies Food Pantry in Plano as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger Program™.

The program focuses on feeding the underserved and shining a light on food insecurity in the United States.

The portion donated to Plano is just part of the near 40,000-pound apple donation spanning across Texas and New Mexico this spring, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington.

The event will take place at Minnies Food Pantry located at 661 18th St, Plano, TX 75074.