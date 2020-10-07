Mansfield

Mansfield Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Vehicles Connected to Camaro Thefts

Police said the public should be on the lookout for two tow trucks, a black Chevrolet with no markings, and a white Dodge

Mansfield Police Department

The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating several vehicles in connection to a series of thefts.

According to Mansfield police, the public should be on the lookout for two tow trucks, a black Chevrolet with no markings, and a white Dodge.

Police said these vehicles are connected to three Camaro thefts in late September.

Mansfield police officers recovered two of the stolen vehicles, and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office recovered the third.

All three vehicles were found within one mile of each other, and all three had the engine and transmission removed, police said.

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact Lieutenant Harrell at 817-804-5709. 

