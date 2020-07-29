Mansfield ISD Online Instruction to Continue Until Sept. 8

Mansfield ISD has announced that school will start on Aug. 12 as planned, but instruction will be given solely online until Sept. 8.

Previously, in-person instruction was set to begin on Sept. 28.

On Sept. 8, online instruction will continue for families that chose the online learning option.

Prior to Sept. 8, school-sponsored events and extracurricular activities like athletics and fine arts will only take place remotely or outdoors with face coverings and the appropriate social distancing, Mansfield ISD said.

All parents need to register their student if they have not done so already.

Mansfield ISD said campus principals will contact parents and families in the coming weeks to assess technology and internet needs.