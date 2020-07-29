Mansfield

Mansfield ISD Online Instruction to Continue Until Sept. 8

Previously, in-person instruction was set to begin on Sept. 28

Mansfield ISD

Mansfield ISD has announced that school will start on Aug. 12 as planned, but instruction will be given solely online until Sept. 8.

Previously, in-person instruction was set to begin on Sept. 28.

On Sept. 8, online instruction will continue for families that chose the online learning option.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Highland Park 14 mins ago

Highland Park ISD to Start School on Aug. 20, In-Person Instruction to Begin Sept. 8

Prior to Sept. 8, school-sponsored events and extracurricular activities like athletics and fine arts will only take place remotely or outdoors with face coverings and the appropriate social distancing, Mansfield ISD said.

All parents need to register their student if they have not done so already.

Mansfield ISD said campus principals will contact parents and families in the coming weeks to assess technology and internet needs.

This article tagged under:

Mansfieldback to schoolonline learningmansfield isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us