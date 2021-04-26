Mansfield Election Clerk Dismissed for Electioneering

Tarrant County’s elections administrator on Monday dismissed a lead clerk at an early voting site in Mansfield for passing out fliers promoting certain candidates.
The administrator, Heider Garcia, said the clerk was one of 43 officials overseeing early voting locations throughout the county.
Garcia declined to release the name of the clerk.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The clerk said he didn’t realize the candidate names were on the back of the flier, but the action clearly violated election rules, Garcia said.
“Something had to be done,” Garcia said, adding it is only the second time in his three years in office that he has terminated someone for electioneering.
The election is May 1 but early voting is underway.