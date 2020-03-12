Mansfield

Mansfield Cancels St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade

The traditional Mansfield Pickle Parade has been canceled

By Dominga Gutierrez

pickle parade
NBC 5

Mansfield mayor David Cook has canceled the annual St. Paddy's Pickle Parade after recommendations and guidelines from the Centers Disease Control and Tarrant County Public Health.

“This cancellation of the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza includes all public events planned for Friday and Saturday in Historic Downtown Mansfield, and is absolutely necessary to protect the safety and welfare of our citizens, our employees and the public at-large,” said Mayor Cook.

City officials are also currently evaluating all upcoming city programs and events at public facilities to determine their status. Information on any future cancellations and postponements will be posted on the city’s official website, mansfieldtexas.gov and on its social media platforms.

This article tagged under:

Mansfieldcoronaviruspickle parade
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us