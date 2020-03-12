Mansfield Cancels St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade

Mansfield mayor David Cook has canceled the annual St. Paddy's Pickle Parade after recommendations and guidelines from the Centers Disease Control and Tarrant County Public Health.

“This cancellation of the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza includes all public events planned for Friday and Saturday in Historic Downtown Mansfield, and is absolutely necessary to protect the safety and welfare of our citizens, our employees and the public at-large,” said Mayor Cook.

City officials are also currently evaluating all upcoming city programs and events at public facilities to determine their status. Information on any future cancellations and postponements will be posted on the city’s official website, mansfieldtexas.gov and on its social media platforms.