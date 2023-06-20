Man's body recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard

The body of an adult man was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning, Rowlett Police say.

According to police, someone spotted a man's body in the water at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The person called 911 and said the body was near the 1300 block of Rowlett Road.

The Rowlett Fire Department's dive rescue team pulled the body from the water and identified him only as an adult male.

Police said the man's body could not be positively identified due to decomposition and that the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office would work to identify the man.

Officials did not speculate on the man's cause of death. An investigation is ongoing and police said more information will be shared once it has been confirmed.