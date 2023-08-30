Man, woman killed in suspected Godley murder-suicide identified

A man and woman who died Sunday in a suspected murder-suicide in Johnson County have been identified.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were asked to do a welfare check at about 5 p.m. at a home on the 6400 block of County Road 1126 in Godley and arrived at the home to find a deceased woman and an unconscious man.

Investigators said the man was breathing when deputies arrived but died as paramedics arrived just before 6 p.m.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office the woman, identified as 66-year-old Leigh Ann Underwood, died from apparent shotgun wounds. The medical examiner's office said the man, identified as 73-year-old Gary Neal Underwood, died of a shotgun wound to the chest.

Investigators did not reveal any other information about the man and woman or confirm their relationship, but the medical examiner's office did declare the woman's death a homicide and the man's death a suicide, indicating he may have shot her before turning the gun on himself.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.