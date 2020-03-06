Man Who Pleaded Guilty in Deadly Grapevine Wrong-Way Crash To Be Sentenced Friday

A DeSoto man who pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in a deadly wrong-way crash in Grapevine will soon learn his punishment for the crime.

Derrick Lockhart pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the January 2018 wrong-way crash that killed 38-year-old Stephen Herrera. Grapevine police say Lockhart, 37, was driving the wrong way on Texas 121 near Bass Pro Drive when his vehicle collided with Herrera's.

The punishment phase of his trial is expected to resume Friday in a Tarrant County courtroom.

Grapevine police said they believed Lockhart was traveling from Lewisville to his home in DeSoto when he somehow got turned around and ended up in Grapevine. Other drivers called 911 to report seeing him driving the wrong way just minutes before the crash happened, police said.

Herrera was a father of two and worked at a 24-hour pharmacy. He was answering an urgent request for a medication at the time of the crash, a coworker said.