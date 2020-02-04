Man Who Carjacked Pregnant Woman While Being Chased by Police Is Sentenced to Prison

The man accused of carjacking a pregnant woman and crashing her car before hiding inside a North Dallas home during a wild police chase last year has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

A news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said 27-year-old Austin David Reed pleaded guilty in September to the violent crime spree that was captured on video by Texas Sky Ranger.

Reed was sentenced Monday to serve 15 years in prison for the incident on Feb. 6, 2019.

It all began after law enforcement encountered Reed, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, at a hotel room in Dallas after responding to a call about a woman being held against her will, police said.

According to an indictment, Reed stated he was "not going down like this," and fled the scene, ran through a wooded area and into a nearby neighborhood where he shoved a gun in a pregnant woman's face and climbed into the driver's seat of her Acura SUV.

After being shot in the arm by a police officer, Reed used the vehicle to lead police on a high-speed chase, crashed through a neighborhood gate and into a light pole, disabling the SUV.

After running into a nearby home, Reed brandished a knife and demanded car keys from a resident, who fought Reed off by threatening him with a gun.

Outside, officers swarmed the home on Jackson Creed Drive and shot Reed after he allegedly refused their commands to drop his knife.

The pregnant woman who was carjacked told NBC 5 at the time she was emotionally drained but unharmed.

The DA's office said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Dallas Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge Samuel A. Lindsay handed down the sentence.