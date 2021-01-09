Man Wanted in Ex-Girlfriend's Slaying in California Kills Himself in Dallas, Police Say

A 46-year-old man wanted in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in California died by suicide Saturday in Dallas as police closed in, officials say.

Herbert Nixon Flores was suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, 35-year-old Karen Ruiz, on Jan. 6 in Pacoima, in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles police said the shooting happened in front of their 3-year-old daughter.

Overnight into Saturday, the FBI's Fugitive Task Force and police learned Flores was in Texas. Irving police located Flores in Arlington and began tracking his location.

Irving officers observed Flores get in a vehicle and start driving toward Dallas. With help from Dallas police air and ground units, Irving police said they tracked Flores until marked cars were in the area.

When he realized he was being followed, he got out of the vehicle and began walking. Around 11 a.m., as marked squad cars pulled up, Flores shot himself, Irving police said.

The shooting happened near Amherst Avenue and Harry Hines Boulevard, in a neighborhood close to Dallas Love Field.

Los Angeles police Detective Sharon Kim told KNBC that the victim had been dropping off daughter off to a babysitter when she was killed.

Kim said the victim had had a restraining order against Flores with an upcoming court date. She said the couple had a "contentious relationship" that included domestic violence, and that they had recently separated.

Surveillance footage of the slaying released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday shows a man pull up in front of a house as Ruiz was getting out of an SUV. Ruiz can be seen running toward the house as the man chases her and shoots her multiple times.